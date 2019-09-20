Holder Sather Financial Group Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $12.04 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 901,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.35 million, up from 842,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – Goldman Asks: ‘Will The Machines Amplify The Next Downturn?’; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings so buy the market here; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 26/04/2018 – “Oil is going through a complete transformation, we think it’s entering a whole new phase in the investment mega-cycle,” Goldman’s Michele Della Vigna told CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72M, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 1.19M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.51 million shares to 8.35 million shares, valued at $258.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,193 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,342 shares to 61,151 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.