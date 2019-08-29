Holder Sather Financial Group Has Raised Unilever Plc (UL) Stake; Bp Adr (BP) Position Held by Berkshire Asset Management Llc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 200,839 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 10/04/2018 – BP DOESN’T PLAN TO CREATE SEPARATE RENEWABLES UNIT; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 16/04/2018 – BP CAN MANAGE PORTFOLIO TO AVOID STRANDED ASSETS: CEO DUDLEY

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares to 171,055 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,056 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,500 shares to 29,761 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,434 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL).