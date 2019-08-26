Holder Sather Financial Group Has Boosted Markel (MKL) Stake; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed by $6.14 Million Its Stake

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51M, down from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.20 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 26,085 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares to 49,056 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Schroder Invest Grp reported 1,484 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,580 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 9,658 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 250 shares. 190 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 4,909 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Roundview Cap stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Glenmede Na has 76 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 28 shares. Prudential Public Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 623 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. 1,490 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 254 were reported by Ls Inv Lc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares to 243,100 shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 563,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).