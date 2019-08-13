Holder Sasco Capital Upped Newell Brands (NWL) Holding; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Cut Its Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 42,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 78,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 29,073 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 698,473 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 3.51 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.69 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 42,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Loews invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cambridge Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 152,577 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 621,191 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 70,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier reported 5,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Guardian Life Of America holds 0% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 441,000 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 97,589 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 94,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 276,144 shares to 405,941 shares, valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 123,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,078 shares, and cut its stake in Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $82,257 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 46,712 shares. West Coast Fin stated it has 1.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Everence Cap Management has 5,710 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Miles Capital invested in 0.18% or 2,526 shares. Synovus Fin reported 15,203 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 250,266 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 27,369 shares. Axa holds 0% or 9,300 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 11,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Natixis, France-based fund reported 173,565 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 9,581 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested in 2,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares to 69,667 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).