Holder Sands Capital Management Has Upped Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position; Holder Barometer Capital Management Boosted Franco (FNV) Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 522,327 shares as the company's stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.12M, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 165,942 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500.

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 128,545 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.35 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 164,305 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). C Worldwide Grp Incorporated Holdg A S holds 0.04% or 25,329 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 312,675 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 15,158 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corp reported 2,684 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 56,271 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 129,690 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 86,986 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.37% or 2,842 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 14,761 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) owns 15,101 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 673,273 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13,010 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $598.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 93,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. Cumbo Alexander also sold $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. Shares for $4.20M were sold by Howton David T on Friday, February 1.

