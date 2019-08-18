Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Upped Teradyne (TER) Position; Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose While Headinvest Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 47,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 319,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 272,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 1.07 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 28,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 28,067 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 56,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin holds 16,296 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 259,770 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.47% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 1,581 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 340 shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 1,251 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Natl Tru Company has 2,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 64,344 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc reported 809,648 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.09% or 4,048 shares. Mairs And Inc reported 2.03 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% or 8,097 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 765 shares. 10,332 were reported by Everence.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.93 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Financial holds 2,167 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested 0.04% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 900,990 shares. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85 shares. Twin Tree LP accumulated 230,586 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 103,117 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,088 shares. 12,717 are held by Essex Mngmt Lc. Cibc Asset holds 6,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 124,978 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.23M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares.

