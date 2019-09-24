Holder Sanders Capital Increased Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Noesis Capital Mangement Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $95.26 Million as Share Price Declined

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 684 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 billion, down from 10,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696.95M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $251.4. About 1.32 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 203 shares to 10,772 shares, valued at $11.64 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.