Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Criteo S A (CRTO) Position as Stock Price Declined

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 223,170 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Group Inc One Trading LP stated it has 35,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leonard Green And Ptnrs LP reported 60,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.66M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 74,056 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 760,000 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Roosevelt Inv Inc holds 0.07% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 28,241 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 500,000 shares. Bogle Inv Lp De accumulated 172,267 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 256,757 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited holds 55,495 shares. Citigroup owns 16,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 15,500 shares.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Criteo On Google Cookie Policy Overhang – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Criteo a Buy? – Motley Fool” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Criteo reports Q4 beats, upside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,563 shares to 14,267 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,459 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).