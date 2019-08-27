Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Hodges Capital Management Position in Gogo (GOGO) Lifted by $2.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 723.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $557.52. About 289,656 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 1120.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 701,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 763,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 62,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 1.12 million shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 09/05/2018 – Gogo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 44 Days; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 05/03/2018 – GOGO NAMES OAKLEIGH THORNE AS PRESIDENT-CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO SAYS IN PLANNING PROCESS ON REV. GROWTH, STREAMLINE OPS; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Rev $231.8M; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH MGMT, HOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 127,880 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. City has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Bellecapital Ltd has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 709 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0.08% or 28,574 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management Corp has 0.63% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 6,644 are held by Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Strs Ohio holds 147,526 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The New York-based S Muoio Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Royal London Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. Guardian owns 120,005 shares. Axa accumulated 67,406 shares. Grs Advsrs Limited Company holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,200 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 2,010 shares to 4,264 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,977 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,479 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H, worth $21,000 on Thursday, August 15.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 40,185 shares to 216,230 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 64,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,089 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).