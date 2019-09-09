Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Boosted Visa (Put) (V) Position; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $649,846; Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 8,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 24,892 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 747,888 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 170% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co reported 1,270 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce reported 393,046 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Van Eck has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,662 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,863 shares. Rbo And Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 5,126 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 90,000 shares. 4.32 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 20 were accumulated by Proffitt And Goodson. Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.02% or 3.99M shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,664 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 301,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,393 shares to 10,637 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,267 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 6 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 624 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 111 shares. Central Commercial Bank Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 10 shares. General Com owns 95.62% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19.02 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 27,183 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Harris Associates Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 201,571 shares. Moreover, Pzena Inv Llc has 0.37% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 55 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Farmers Bank accumulated 283 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co, a Arizona-based fund reported 10 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Co Ca, California-based fund reported 4,054 shares.

