Holder Samlyn Capital Has Increased Grubhub (GRUB) Position; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Boosted Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $4.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 47,406 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 507.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 507,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 607,907 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grubhub Stock Lost 13% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Blue Apron’s Core Business Is Still Crumbling – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will DoorDash’s Pain Generate Big Gains for Grubhub? – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Grubhub Outlasted Amazon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 192,358 shares to 729,178 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.