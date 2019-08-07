Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted by $2.95 Million Its Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 530.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 36,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.35M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 25,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 105,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, up from 79,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 1.19M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 144,287 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 48,738 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Affinity Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.23% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 52,511 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And owns 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,201 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) owns 19,089 shares. Burney owns 14,877 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 10,400 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.01% or 72 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 108,351 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bridgeway Cap owns 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 40,700 shares. Yhb Inv stated it has 0.52% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 63,477 shares to 57,653 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,981 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,779 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 16,000 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,301 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 183,748 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Lc has 1,835 shares. 4,031 are owned by Forbes J M Company Ltd Liability Partnership. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 144,995 shares. First City Capital has invested 0.38% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,454 shares. Daiwa Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Maryland-based Sol Mngmt Co has invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated invested in 6,873 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 69,000 shares. 32,105 are owned by Tradition Management Ltd. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

