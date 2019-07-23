Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Stake; As Medifast (MED) Stock Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Lowered by $5.08 Million Its Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 209,421 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 273.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 384,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 525,010 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 140,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 1.06M shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 20.39% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 27,760 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 13,248 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation holds 1,468 shares. U S Global Investors owns 4,573 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,156 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 5,661 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc reported 27,175 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 700 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Principal invested in 0.03% or 218,084 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc stated it has 100 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Apg Asset Nv invested in 11,500 shares.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.22 million for 16.74 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 137,210 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,044 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 198,089 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 614,097 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Wade G W And reported 24,442 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 38,884 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 47,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Ok owns 0.26% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 251,780 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 0.01% or 375,500 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 718,811 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Pinnacle Associate reported 57,164 shares. World Asset reported 15,434 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). American Grp holds 0.03% or 862,227 shares in its portfolio.

