Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake; As Best Buy (BBY) Valuation Rose, Holder Spark Investment Management Has Upped Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 699.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 289,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 330,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 641,352 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 05/03/2018 BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban; 03/05/2018 – The Meteoric Rise of Unattended Retail: The Next Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.66 lastly. It is down 8.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 401,900 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 1,040 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Lc reported 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Royal London Asset Management reported 94,361 shares. 31,200 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Macquarie has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ls Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 11,773 shares in its portfolio. 473,096 were accumulated by Citigroup. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested in 1.99M shares. Legal & General Pcl has invested 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 25,075 shares. Fort Lp holds 12,824 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 5.07 million shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 100,700 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,100 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 959,204 shares. Kensico Capital Management reported 3.95 million shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 47 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.65M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 42,796 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc owns 48,425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 871 shares. 358,175 are owned by Alyeska Grp L P. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has 109,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 363,987 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 368,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reinhart Prtn, Wisconsin-based fund reported 972,406 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited stated it has 11,470 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 188,589 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).