Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Lifted Matthews International (MATW) Position; Fortuna Silver (FSM) Valuation Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matthews International Corporation (MATW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 300,271 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 289,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 60,466 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q Adj EPS 93c; 19/03/2018 – Matthews™ Announces Sale of Record Breaking $41.7 Million Shopping Center in Oceanside, CA; 22/03/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For Jordan Matthews Per, `Bleacher Report’; 09/03/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 74% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 17/04/2018 – Package Design for 7-Select® Private Brands, Slurpee® Cup Win Awards; 07/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons To Work On Deals For Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver (FSM) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 471,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The hedge fund held 402,063 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 873,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Fortuna Silver for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 2.06M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 80,157 shares to 340,081 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 96,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 138,128 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel owns 186,120 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 314,027 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 101,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset owns 2.86 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 645,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 34,760 shares. 22,738 are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Ruffer Llp accumulated 0.05% or 545,200 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 404,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,933 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 9,582 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Raymond James & has 0.02% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 279,395 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 5,832 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass State Bank has 5,775 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 24,475 shares. Rutabaga Mngmt Limited Company Ma stated it has 300,271 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 10,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 30,600 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Communications Lta has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 12,898 shares or 0% of all its holdings.