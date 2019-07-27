Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Increased Cintas (CTAS) Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Lifted Its Holding

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,996 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90M, up from 140,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.24M shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 308 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hwg LP has invested 5.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 2,735 shares. 447 are held by Portland Limited Company. 7,233 were reported by Pitcairn. Meritage Grp Limited Partnership holds 5.76% or 152,425 shares. The New York-based Corvex Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,600 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com has 2.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5.35M shares. First City Capital reported 0.97% stake. First Natl Bank Tru reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Capital Advisors Limited holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,690 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 20,619 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Brown Advisory stated it has 1.85 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp invested in 45,760 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 879,943 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 16,898 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.06% or 916,505 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Com owns 1,363 shares. Cibc Asset has 13,594 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors stated it has 115,783 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group invested in 0% or 3,486 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited invested in 0.02% or 14,495 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.3% or 184,367 shares in its portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,326 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).