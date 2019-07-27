Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Post Holdings (POST) Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $784,080

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,114 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.41M, down from 311,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68 million, up from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.45. About 403,693 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv has invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 141,584 are owned by Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co. Rockland Tru holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 189,741 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Innovations Ltd owns 7,685 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 348,825 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Citizens & Northern reported 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Signature & Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 6,431 shares. 110,304 are owned by Woodstock Corp. Moreover, Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 2.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montag A & has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 837,800 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 206,750 shares. Bell Savings Bank stated it has 42,750 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,772 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares to 24,229 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 6,004 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 4,507 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 888,285 shares. King Luther has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Hennessy Advisors stated it has 175,942 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,681 shares. London Co Of Virginia has invested 0.8% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,505 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Principal Gp invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Iridian Asset Mgmt Limited Company Ct has 1.83M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 598,943 are held by Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares. CALLISON EDWIN H bought 280 shares worth $28,157.