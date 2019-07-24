Holder Rothschild Investment Boosted Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake; Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding by $2.20 Million; Shares Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 9.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 78.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 17,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 21,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 8.22 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN U.K; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

