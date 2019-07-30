Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lifted Facebook Class A (FB) Position; Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Position by $2.97 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, up from 270,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Says There May Be More Cambridge Analytica-Sized Leaks; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33,286 shares to 4,151 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,591 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier holds 119,902 shares. Cs Mckee LP reported 129,100 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 2,247 shares. Wealthcare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 8,105 shares. Bartlett Limited has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 43,285 are held by Stralem And Co. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 183,905 shares. 5,931 are held by Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crestwood Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farallon Management Ltd has 2.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Etf Trust (SPY) by 45,900 shares to 157,600 shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,548 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines Co (NYSE:IBM).