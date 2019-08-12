Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Holding; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 13,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund invested in 1.08% or 178,591 shares. Plancorp Ltd has 84,777 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Commerce Bankshares holds 625,726 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mrj Inc invested in 107,575 shares or 1.78% of the stock. 11,000 are held by Park Circle Com. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Llc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,452 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co, Kansas-based fund reported 453 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bb&T Corp accumulated 0.38% or 764,922 shares. Personal Cap Advsr has 86,312 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sequoia Fincl reported 45,491 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Dallas Securities Inc accumulated 97,912 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank invested in 328 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.51% or 2.24M shares. Moneta Group Ltd Liability holds 3,733 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

