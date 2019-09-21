Holder Rock Point Advisors Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding; As Schlumberger (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Mairs & Power Lifted Stake

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 80,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.10 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 9.63 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480 on Thursday, May 23. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 222,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arcadia Corporation Mi holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 200 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 12,078 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 92,653 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 137 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.94 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 314,731 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 393 shares. Parkwood Lc accumulated 534,199 shares or 1.34% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 153 shares. Aperio Group Lc owns 549,268 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2.35M shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 123 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,666 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has 121 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 187,346 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Serv has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc Asset holds 139,529 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 118,550 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,328 shares. Hemenway Trust Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 19,512 shares. D E Shaw And reported 3.38M shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership holds 48,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 6.70M shares. Waverton Investment Management Ltd accumulated 18,802 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.64M shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 134,594 shares.

