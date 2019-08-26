Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Spartannash Co (SPTN) Holding; Rk Asset Management Has Lowered Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $432,796

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 105,181 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 276.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 228,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 311,204 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 126,909 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 28,038 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 45,100 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 40,804 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 2,231 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 12,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 71,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas reported 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 311,204 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 250 shares. 7,513 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,667 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 180,044 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 202,735 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management holds 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) or 34,967 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 917,641 shares to 6,291 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 49,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 131,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bogle Mgmt LP De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15,052 shares. 9,760 were reported by Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 11,397 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Mngmt Inc holds 1.78% or 736,468 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 14,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 352,756 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company holds 0.08% or 242,956 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 795,057 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Com invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.