Holder Rnc Capital Management Lifted Metlife (MET) Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Position

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 95,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 764,062 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.53 million, up from 668,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 48,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.45 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: More Meck County layoffs; Brighthouse Financial taps CFO; Lawmakers debate BB&T-SunTrust merger – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,040 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfa Intl Small Cap Value Fund (DISVX) by 526,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.31% or 12,935 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 66.65 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested 2.24% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7,650 shares. Gam Ag reported 67,240 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 12,562 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,497 shares. 51,584 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Steinberg Asset Mngmt owns 21,447 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund owns 19,032 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas stated it has 0.5% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 6.60M shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com invested 2.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.3% or 1.10M shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zeke Capital Lc invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Institute For Wealth Management Lc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerset Limited has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,756 shares. Eqis Capital Inc holds 0.18% or 53,878 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Invest Mngmt has invested 2.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sol Mgmt owns 34,606 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Limited Company Nj stated it has 20,867 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rnc Cap Management owns 58,578 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports FDA Approval of RUXIENCE (rituximab-pvvr), a Biosimilar for Certain Cancers and Autoimmune Conditions – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,802 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $104.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP) by 13,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.