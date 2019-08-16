Holder Rnc Capital Management Has Boosted Nucor (NUE) Stake; Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Value Declined While Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut Its Stake by $3.72 Million

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 14,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 73,214 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 59,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 742,327 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 86,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 214,264 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 300,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 362,411 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,503 shares to 229,817 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,555 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $222,559 activity. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.