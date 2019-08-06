Holder Rk Asset Management Upped Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Position; Total System Services (TSS) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 589,826 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 40,828 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 36,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 49,200 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT ADHERES TO ALL FAA REGULATIONS AND GUIDELINES; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 75,559 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 306,340 shares. Colonial has invested 0.22% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,090 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp invested in 0.08% or 42,800 shares. Wedge L LP Nc holds 462,214 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 9,956 shares. Optimum Advisors invested in 0.09% or 2,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Manhattan stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 44,503 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Symphony Asset Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 8,422 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,236 shares. 4,174 are held by Hl Lc. Southeast Asset Advisors invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $30.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SpotOn Extends Partnership with TSYS to Expand Payments Capabilities to Merchants – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36M. $209,548 worth of stock was sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. 10,739 shares were sold by Todd Paul M, worth $979,687. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M worth of stock or 11,273 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 176,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested 0.01% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 3,776 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 6,000 shares. Comerica State Bank owns 12,778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 18,598 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 7,500 shares. Ancient Art Lp invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 368 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,050 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 221,866 shares. U S Global Invsts reported 51,020 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,082 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd owns 88,802 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: CES Headlines Action-Packed Week – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant Files Application With US Department Of Transportation To Offer Scheduled Service To Mexico – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.