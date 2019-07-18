Holder Rivulet Capital Upped Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; Kopernik Global Investors Has Cut Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $35.07 Million as Stock Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 176,884 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 13.23 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Will Disclose Plan in Next Couple of Months; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

