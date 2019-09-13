Holder Rivulet Capital Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake; L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $3.76 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98 million, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 358,765 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) by 188.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 139,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The hedge fund held 213,295 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, up from 73,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in L.B. Foster Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 15,661 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 17,717 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 51,000 shares. Kennedy Cap has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 29,051 shares. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Ma holds 1.66% of its portfolio in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 213,295 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 46,068 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Management has 0.07% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 10,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs has 0% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 107,457 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 486,416 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). State Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 50,701 shares. Northern owns 124,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quaker Investments Limited Liability Company owns 25,000 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 33,300 shares to 75,816 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 34,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,483 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

