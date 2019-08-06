Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined While Light Street Capital Management Lifted by $481,312 Its Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 11,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 799,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.30M, up from 787,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 9.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $307.33. About 1.76 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares to 52,350 shares, valued at $93.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,850 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Are the Bears About to Come Down on Netflix? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Disney’s (DIS) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NFLX, EBAY, PM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Class Action Reminder – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 8.88M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg accumulated 1.70M shares. Private Trust Co Na holds 1,687 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 3,837 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Daiwa Gru invested in 0.13% or 42,626 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.21% or 13,893 shares. Ls Inv Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,717 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 28,768 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 4,138 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Cap Management Limited holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 669,147 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 1,073 shares. 616 are held by Baltimore. 4,650 were reported by L And S.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 295,701 shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $143.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 268,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity Limited Com reported 105,439 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 216,072 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Natl Ins Tx reported 609,448 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd has 752,203 shares. 113,679 were reported by Financial Bank. Arizona-based Sterling Management Incorporated has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa has 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet State Bank And Tru Ltd reported 0.88% stake. Stoneridge Inv reported 145,824 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co holds 2.88M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 27,801 were reported by Hamel Associate. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 5.13% or 789,900 shares. Paw Cap Corporation owns 5,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has 11.39M shares for 5.32% of their portfolio.