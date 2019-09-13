Holder River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) Stake; Kessler Investment Group Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Value Declined

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $379.67. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (PBF) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 145,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 730,144 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85M, up from 584,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 648,331 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc. by 500,867 shares to 388,315 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) by 2,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,406 shares, and cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.74 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.