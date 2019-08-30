Holder Riggs Asset Managment Company Raised At&T (T) Position; As Kilroy Realty (KRC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Lowered Holding by $5.21 Million

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (KRC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 69,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 899,387 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.32 million, down from 968,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 46,608 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 6.78M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $94.02M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares to 444,992 shares, valued at $52.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).