Holder Rhumbline Advisers Increased Pub Storage Com (PSA) Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Upped by Fairfield Bush & Company

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 12,079 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 9,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.23. About 559,480 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pub Storage Com (PSA) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 33,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 341,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.36 million, up from 308,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Pub Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $246.07. About 282,292 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc Com (NYSE:DCI) by 18,363 shares to 354,571 shares, valued at $18.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 17,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,089 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc Com (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 3,750 shares to 24,310 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,347 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.