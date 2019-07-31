Holder Rgm Capital Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position; Post Hldgs (POST) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $9.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60M, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $274.43. About 1.19M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 334,928 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. The insider Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369. $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Com accumulated 449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.24M shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 9 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 12,819 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.89% or 183,900 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 6,800 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Company holds 165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 528,387 shares. Tributary Capital Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 15,000 shares. Avalon Lc holds 0.01% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 4,388 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 159,534 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $70.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pettee Investors Inc has 7,355 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 176,859 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Parkside Bancorp Trust stated it has 1,229 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com holds 10,275 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 288,592 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 9,222 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,393 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.16% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Tru Advsr Lp owns 215,385 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,444 shares stake.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 220,154 shares to 648,682 shares, valued at $20.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 60,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,458 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

