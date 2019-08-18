Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Raised Aptargroup (ATR) Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stake by $577,291

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 52,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 144,900 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 197,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 2.03 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 212,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 202,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 179,383 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares to 32,336 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,947 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Cornerstone Cap has 3.65% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 207,694 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 13,141 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 630,103 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 6,300 shares. Albert D Mason reported 16,325 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 1.28% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.1% or 189,208 shares. 21,241 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 174 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 7,848 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,603 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 159,004 shares. Brinker Capital owns 6,559 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 16,231 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $58.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

