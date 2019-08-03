Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped Hcp (HCP) Position; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Tompkins Financial Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 7.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51 million, up from 6.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 3.81M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP Inc Board Adopts Mandatory Retirement Age for Directors; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c

