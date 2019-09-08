Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Upped Camtek LTD (CAMT) Holding; Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Valuation Rose

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 29,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 219,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 31,859 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 952,400 shares to 799,285 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Camtek Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55 million shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $105.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 33,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Savings Bank holds 6,961 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt reported 166,891 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 482,664 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Mirae Asset Comm Limited reported 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort LP has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cleararc holds 0.39% or 39,210 shares. Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 0.69% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Assetmark has 25,022 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 0.57% or 79,173 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited, Australia-based fund reported 31.70M shares. Private Trust Na owns 22,191 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Bloombergsen invested in 1.45 million shares or 5.15% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 144,303 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 241,300 shares. 842,528 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly