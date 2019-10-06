Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Boosted Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding; As Nvidia (Call) (NVDA) Shares Declined, Holder Artal Group Sa Has Lowered by $52.48 Million Its Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 100,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 385,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 285,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 32,103 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NVDA) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.42M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold KINS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 4.65% less from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp reported 13,297 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 414,919 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 4,809 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bridgeway Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Invesco stated it has 10,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0% or 20,001 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 27 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 26,885 shares. 336,500 were accumulated by Punch Associate Investment Mgmt. 12,613 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Blackrock holds 168,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 1,072 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 7,162 shares.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KINS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zuora, Inc. (ZUO), Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS), & Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Kingstone Companies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit â€“ KINS – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kingstone Companies, Inc.â€“ KINS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingstone Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 228,200 shares to 514,600 shares, valued at $47.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 70,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,317 shares, and cut its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,462 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350. Shares for $8,000 were bought by MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P on Tuesday, August 13. GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $48,532 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) on Thursday, August 22.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 50,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merus N V.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.99 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.