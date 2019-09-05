Holder Regions Financial Has Increased Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Eagle Asset Management Decreased Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Stock Price Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 1,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 171,228 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.18 million, up from 169,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $13.48 during the last trading session, reaching $429.12. About 228,798 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – FED’S COMMUNICATION GAVE CONFIRMATION IT WOULD TAKE QUITE A LOT TO MOVE THE CENTRAL BANK FROM A THREE RATE HIKE PATH FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 27/03/2018 – Market Fundamentals ‘Still Very Encouraging,’ Says BlackRock’s Turnill (Video); 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Aims to Turn Retail Investors Into Quants: ETF Watch; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Rev $3.58B; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s ETFs Slow Even as Assets Hit $6.3 Trillion (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 935 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 121,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36M, down from 122,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $837.47. About 74,674 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs Etns/Ubs Ag/London/Usa (MLPI) by 14,131 shares to 401 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 6,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,823 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Lc owns 17,705 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Services has 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 176 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 19,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Co Il reported 473 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 8,041 were reported by Westpac Bk. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Leisure Management accumulated 0.5% or 1,380 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sabal Trust Communication holds 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 1,170 shares. Epoch has 0.45% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 241,823 shares. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.07% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 5,687 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il. 15,204 are held by Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Company. Midas Management Corporation owns 5,100 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc owns 21,110 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 38,999 shares. American Century stated it has 430,242 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1.03M shares. Amp Cap stated it has 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Tower Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Regal Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 226,502 are owned by Marshfield Assocs. Financial Counselors invested in 3,252 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 620 are held by Edgestream Prtnrs L P. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 406 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Co holds 200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 5,840 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.89 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,725 shares to 22,108 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 382,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).