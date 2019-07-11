Holder Raymond James Trust Boosted Cme Group (CME) Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,935 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 19,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $206.41. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.55. About 14.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,427 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc reported 57,442 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 223,844 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtn has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Guggenheim Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 72,921 shares. Bessemer Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mawer Invest Mgmt reported 693,373 shares stake. Sabal Com accumulated 3,175 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,186 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 46,657 shares. Conning holds 0.03% or 6,275 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has 0.26% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 4,096 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,200 shares to 212,006 shares, valued at $22.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,355 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

