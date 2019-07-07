Holder Raymond James & Associates Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; Scientific Games (Put) (SGMS) Shareholder Bluefin Trading Has Lowered Its Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Put) (SGMS) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 503,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 586,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 1.48M shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 2933.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 4.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.15M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.33M, up from 136,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.37 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,008 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 700,312 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 14,258 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Lc invested in 39,210 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Charles Schwab Investment reported 358,418 shares stake. Cipher Cap LP invested in 72,388 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 186,391 shares. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 227,494 are owned by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 11,065 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,033 shares to 99,680 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (Put) by 107,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97M for 249.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,723 shares to 74,715 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 72,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,204 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 15,400 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.15% or 57,629 shares. Greatmark Prtn Inc holds 43,895 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 61,998 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 60,911 are owned by Natixis. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 51,615 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wheatland has 3.93% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.04% or 16,350 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 3,771 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 47,039 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 1,456 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston reported 0.18% stake.

