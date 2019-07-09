Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Boosted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Boosted Stake by $2.07 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 568,767 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 103,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,943 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.42M, up from 469,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $226.97. About 570,997 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Limited has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,958 shares. Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Whittier Trust holds 170 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability holds 21,742 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 205 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase has 198,444 shares. 3,309 are owned by South State Corporation. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc has 131,209 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Com invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 9,685 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap. 11,325 were reported by Arga Lp. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 10,257 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 31,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Indiana-based Indiana And Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

