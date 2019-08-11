Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Keycorp (KEY) Stake; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mackay Shields Cut by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 219,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 977,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 757,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 85.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 26,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 4,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 30,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 538,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.58M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,720 shares to 27,163 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 15,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 47,964 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fmr Limited Co owns 510,524 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 976 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 27,320 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 4,464 shares. 840 were reported by First Mercantile Trust Company. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 120,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 1.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 1.40M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 6.24M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 73,735 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 111,467 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha reported 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 7.44M shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.12% or 4.51M shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communication Na has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 1,750 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Blackrock has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 43,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.07% or 34,113 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Prudential Plc invested in 590,534 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Associate has 1.01 million shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability reported 56,000 shares stake.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.