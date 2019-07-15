Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Microsoft Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) Holding; As Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) Shares Rose, Park Avenue Securities Increased Its Position by $379,984

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 (ACN) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class Shs Isin#Ie00b4bnmy34 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $195.64. About 439,745 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (MSFT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 45,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.42 million, up from 780,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 6.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U S Etf Tr Short Mty Bd Etf by 253,702 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $96.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM) by 291,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:C) by 109,691 shares to 126,471 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA) by 13,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,196 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.