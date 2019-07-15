Holder Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding; As Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Share Price Rose, Holder Water Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 841,488 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 58,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 900,414 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $169.78M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,925 shares to 5,785 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,167 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).