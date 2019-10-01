Holder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, American Financial Group Has Lifted Its Position

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 3.28 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $225.02. About 25.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares to 261,604 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90 million and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

