Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Lifted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; Roanoke Asset Management Holds Stake in Coca (KO)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, up from 299,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 16.63M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 457,567 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.