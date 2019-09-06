Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Sientra (SIEN) Holding; Arista Networks (ANET) Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 84,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 224,959 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 140,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 351,968 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breast Implant Trial To-Date; 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 6,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 8,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.93. About 385,364 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $160.13 million for 27.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersis Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENI) by 43,769 shares to 193,186 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 10,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 27,526 shares. Abingworth Llp has 2.39M shares for 18.32% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 29,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 45,358 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 18,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 5,184 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 1.13M shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 280,175 shares. Millennium holds 0.02% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 1.60M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 31,100 shares. First Personal Financial Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Ameriprise Fin has 280,290 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc reported 4,601 shares. 143,683 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002. Little Paul Sean also bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

