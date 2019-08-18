Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased Tripadvisor (TRIP) Position; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $980,706

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 6,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 90,394 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 96,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 203.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.79 million shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.09% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 500,948 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Commerce invested in 0.02% or 11,482 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 21,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 923 shares. Fil Limited owns 3.79M shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co holds 312 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.01M shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 83,648 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 235,678 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 160,776 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG) by 14,400 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares to 149,534 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability owns 322,839 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca holds 1.65% or 57,555 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 407,989 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 200 shares. 4,172 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Lc. Kessler Gru Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 250 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.18% or 69,356 shares. M&R Incorporated reported 350 shares. 10,946 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.72% or 42,717 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sei Invests holds 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 808,248 shares. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Axa holds 0.59% or 953,394 shares. Compton Management Ri holds 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,610 shares.