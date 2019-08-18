Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted U S Bancorp (USB) Holding; King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $167.40 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 4.58 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 361.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,981 are held by Btc Cap. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 17,721 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 15,323 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 208,349 shares. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 6.60 million shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.3% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. 4,847 were accumulated by Madrona Financial Service Limited Liability. Hanson Mcclain reported 2,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd has 34,731 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Co reported 29,881 shares stake. Raymond James And Assoc holds 2.63 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 23,563 are held by Country Club Co Na. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Inc Or owns 22,887 shares. Punch & Invest Inc invested in 15,483 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,200 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.