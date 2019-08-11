Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Firstenergy (FE) Stake; As Merck (MRK) Valuation Rose, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Upped by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 90.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 43,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 90,470 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 47,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 2.81M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading 18x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/04/2018 – The API has applauded the rise of natural gas, which has hurt FirstEnergy’s business, and called on the Trump administration to “let markets work.”; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,688 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 63,149 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 45,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 65,898 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 120,206 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 10,252 are held by First Personal Fincl. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 0.17% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 16,120 shares. 1.15 million are held by Hexavest. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 299,674 shares. 5,786 are held by Clark Mngmt Gru. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Sabal Trust stated it has 371,599 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 3.14 million shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Pa stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Asset Strategies holds 0.1% or 4,969 shares in its portfolio.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle (NSRGY) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 1,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Amp accumulated 409,074 shares. Bokf Na owns 17,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 630,000 shares stake. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 95,590 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smithfield Tru Co owns 5,260 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2.19 million shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 275,114 shares stake. Profund Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 38,929 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.07% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Central Savings Bank owns 133 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 55,346 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 19.59M shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 24,608 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,308 shares to 9,506 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 15,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,488 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).