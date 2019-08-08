Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position; Firsthand Capital Management Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Holding by $4.00 Million

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.36B market cap company. It closed at $41.26 lastly. It is down 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 246.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 1,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 59,092 shares to 18,199 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 25,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,259 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Ltd Co accumulated 2,814 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited reported 2,484 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.71% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,400 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 986 were accumulated by Ghp Invest. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company owns 1,898 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Global Invsts holds 0.25% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,205 shares. Stifel has 0.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 486,556 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 10,153 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Incorporated has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 16,767 shares.